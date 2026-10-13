AFP
Thomas Frank emerges as leading contender to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at Fulham
Frank emerges as top target
According to talkSPORT, Frank is now the leading contender to take the Craven Cottage hot seat should Arbeloa be relieved of his duties. The Spanish tactician's future hangs by a thread after the Cottagers were cast adrift at the foot of the table, failing to win any of their opening six matches of the season. Although they managed to claim respectable draws against Liverpool and Manchester United, that meagre two-point return has left the club's hierarchy deeply concerned.
- Every Second Media
Mounting dressing room friction intensifies
Arbeloa's predicament reportedly deteriorated further following a demoralising 2-1 stoppage-time defeat away at Ipswich Town last weekend. Compounding their woes on the pitch, internal friction has also come to light amid reports of a fallout between the former Real Madrid coach and several senior first-team players. Even so, the under-fire boss came out fighting in the face of fierce post-match criticism, batting away suggestions that he was wilting under mounting scrutiny.
Alternative options enter boardroom shortlist
Frank was already on Fulham's radar during the summer following Marco Silva's departure to Benfica. However, talkSPORT understands that the Dane, who has been out of work since being fired by Tottenham in February, would command a big salary. Alongside the former Spurs boss, ex-Ipswich Town chief Kieran McKenna also remains on the board's contingency shortlist.
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial fixtures decide managerial fate
The next two fixtures look set to decide Arbeloa's fate, starting with a pivotal home clash against newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday. A subsequent trip to Coventry City represents another must-win test if they are to lift team morale and steer clear of the drop zone. Should he fail to secure maximum points from both matches, the hierarchy are widely expected to pull the trigger before the November international break.
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