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Daniel Buse

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"This decision was anything but easy for me": RB Leipzig strike in the Bundesliga

Rocco Reitz is leaving his boyhood club Borussia Mönchengladbach to join RB Leipzig. The two Bundesliga clubs announced this on Monday.

According to media reports, Borussia will receive a transfer fee of €20 million for the 23-year-old, plus potential bonus payments of around €3 million. Reitz has signed a contract with the Saxon club until 2031.

  • "The transfer fee we will receive for Rocco is the highest Borussia has ever generated for a player developed in-house," said sporting director Rouven Schröder: "Reaching an agreement at this early stage is a great help to us in our planning."

    Reitz had captained Borussia this season as a replacement for the injured Tim Kleindienst. According to media reports, his release clause was set at €25 million, but RB apparently did not want to pay that sum.

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  • ROCCO REITZ GLADBACH Getty Images

    Rocco Reitz is a Gladbach veteran

    Reitz has been a member of Borussia since birth and has played for every youth team there since the Under-7s. He is married to the daughter of Karlheinz Pflipsen, who won the DFB-Pokal with Gladbach in 1995.

    “I have decided to start a new chapter in my career from the summer onwards. Of course, I can understand that some people may not be able to comprehend my decision to leave the club. This decision was anything but easy for me,” said Reitz: “I can promise that I will give my all in every remaining match – especially in the derby this weekend.”

    On Saturday (3.30 pm/Sky), Borussia face rivals 1. FC Köln in what will be the 100th derby in Bundesliga history.

  • Rocco Reitz's season at Borussia Mönchengladbach in figures:

    Games27
    Minutes played2231
    Goals0
    Assists2

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