Thierry Henry sends 'special thanks' to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad for ending 22-year Premier League title wait

Writing to his five million followers on Instagram, Henry made sure to credit the players who have fought so hard to restore the club to the pinnacle of English football. He acknowledged the transition from the club's historic former home to their current stadium, highlighting how long the journey back to the top has taken for the Arsenal faithful. His message resonated deeply with a fanbase that has endured over two decades of near-misses and rebuilding projects before Arteta finally found the winning formula.

“From Highbury seats to the Emirates - Arsenal Nation, finally we can celebrate,” Henry posted. “Special thanks to this generation - finally now my kids saw us winning the league ❤️🤍 #goonerforlife.”



