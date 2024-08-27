Our GOAL US writers break down MLS regular season return, Landon Donovan's NWSL job and a popular soccer show

Has the summer of soccer now officially ended? The Olympics, Euros and Copa America all wound down. European leagues are back to their full flow. And after a month-long hiatus due to Leagues Cup, MLS is back too.

Normal service, it seems, has been restored.

There's a certain comfort in the predictable calendar of the soccer world in the coming months. MLS teams face a straight sprint to the playoffs. A captivating Leagues Cup final added some extra jeopardy to the campaign, with pressure now piled on Columbus Crew to complete an MLS-cup double. But the competition in the U.S.'s top division won't make it easy.

Elsewhere, a controversial coaching decision has been made in the NWSL, while everyone's favorite soccer series - well, a favorite for some, anyway - is reportedly coming back.

Our GOAL US writers break down the return of Ted Lasso, MLS's sprint to the playoffs, NWSL coaching and more in the latest edition of... The Rondo.