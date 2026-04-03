The 300-point milestone spurs Barcelona on to defeat Atlético Madrid

Led by manager Hans Flick, Barcelona are aiming for a big win when they face Atlético Madrid at the Riyadh Metropolitano Stadium.

Barcelona face a tough test this Saturday when they take on Atlético Madrid in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

Barcelona top the La Liga table with 73 points, four points clear of their closest rivals Real Madrid, whilst fourth-placed Atlético have 57 points.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the scoring milestone consists of scoring 300 goals in less than two seasons.