Tears flowed after Real Madrid’s dramatic defeat to FC Bayern, leaving one of their stars utterly devastated

Reports say the midfielder was left “alone and inconsolable”, weeping in the dressing room. Camavinga realised that, at a crucial moment in the closing stages, he should have left the ball alone and returned to his position. Instead, after fouling FCB striker Harry Kane in midfield, he briefly held up play and was promptly shown a second yellow card by Vincic, with the score at 3-2 to the Spaniards.

Playing with ten men, Real then conceded twice more, effectively ending their title hopes. Several Real players criticized Vincic for the call, and post-match protests escalated until Camavinga’s teammate Arda Güler was also sent off.