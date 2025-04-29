Talking Tactics: Why signing Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne would actually undermine Inter Miami's MLS Cup ambitions

Miami are in the mix for the Man City legend, but pairing the Belgian star with Lionel Messi would be a costly mistake

Kevin De Bruyne is leaving Manchester City. The Belgian announced it all pretty unceremoniously in a personal statement: "I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here - and you deserve to hear it from me first."

It was a bit snarky, all said. It has since emerged that he wasn't offered a new contract, and sort of ushered out of the door. To the outsider, this might be a bit unfair. De Bruyne has given a lot to the club over the years. They could, at the very least, feign interest in keeping him. But City need to rebuild, and soccer is a business - and a ruthless one, at that. Thanks for the memories, Kev. Enjoy your testimonial in 10 years.

Enter Inter Miami, who reportedly own his ML discovery rights. As a quick refresher, that means that the club can, in theory, negotiate with him before any other MLS side. That does not mean a deal is done - or even particularly close to being so. Rather, this is a vague expression of interest, a slight flirtation, a wink across the bar.

Article continues below

And this all, in theory, seems like a lot of fun. Bring on the passes. Show us the long-range bangers. Sell the shirts, pack the stands, bring in more fans (and, presumably, snag a few away from the City-group owned NYCFC.) But it would ultimately be an unwise venture, the wrong move for a club that has made all the right noises about smart roster construction.

In short, it would do more harm than good for a club that insists that it really wants to win.