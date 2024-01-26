Surprising ‘concern’ emerges for Inter Miami after reuniting Lionel Messi with Luis Suarez as Tata Martino readies his side for Al-Hilal & Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Surprising ‘concern’ emerges for Inter Miami after reuniting Lionel Messi with Luis Suarez as Tata Martino readies his side for Al-Hilal & Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-NassrChris BurtonGetty/GOALLionel MessiMajor League SoccerLuis SuarezInter Miami CFTata Martino admits that Inter Miami’s lack of goals in pre-season is a “concern”, despite Lionel Messi being reunited with Luis Suarez.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHerons have bolstered their ranksEager to win trophies in 2024Yet to score in pre-season