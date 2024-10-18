'I'm surprised' - Wayne Rooney confused by FA's decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as new England manager

Getty ImagesChris Burton'I'm surprised' - Wayne Rooney confused by FA's decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as new England managerW. RooneyEnglandT. TuchelWorld CupWayne Rooney admits to being left "surprised" by the Football Association’s decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as the new England manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSouthgate stepped down after Euro 2024Carsley remains in interim charge for nowEx-Chelsea boss Tuchel to take over in JanuaryFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below