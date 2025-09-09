This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Best Artifical Ground Soccer cleats GOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

The best soccer cleats for Artificial Grass

All you need to know about artificial grass studs

Best overall

adidas Predator FT Elite

From

$279.99

Buy now

Soccer is back and has opened up a world of possibilities and inspiration to dig out those cleats and get ready for a kickabout. As the new MLS season continues, plenty will be feeling the itch to lace up and replicate their favorite shots, saves, and sweeper moves on the pitch over the coming weeks.

But with the return to action comes the need to make sure you've got the right cleats for the right kind of surface – and when it comes to artificial grass (AG), no player can be too careful when it comes to making sure they have the cleats to both maximize performance and safety on this different kind of turf. 

GOAL breaks it down to tell you just what you'll want and what you'll need to have the magic touch on your teammates. 

What kinds of soccer cleats are best for artificial grass?

Artificial Grass Soccer Cleats Getty Images

AG surfaces have come a long way over the last decade, and it only stands to reason that the cleats are designed to offer the greatest playing experience on this surface. Traditionally, you will want AG-specific cleats for these kinds of surfaces, though it is possible to play on a short turf pitch with boots that could theoretically double for playing on an indoor court if hard-pressed.

Most AG cleats feature a springy, often durable footplate and sole combination supported by a soft, nub-like stud configuration or tread pattern, often crafted from hard plastic. Though options vary, these approaches utilize specific design structures that both allow for optimal traction and lessen the risk of injury on impact with harder surfaces.

As artificial grass does not offer the same regenerative properties as genuine turf, these cleats will also reduce the need for regular maintenance on AG surfaces, preventing the need for costly repairs. In addition, their custom-designed overall build will withstand the harsher day-to-day contact created by AG, offering longevity in addition to overall health reduction.

How much do artificial soccer cleats cost? 

There’s no need to necessarily break the bank when it comes to picking up a pair of AG-friendly cleats, though those with a higher price tag will arguably offer greater flexibility and experience in performance. A regular pair could set you back somewhere in the region of $90, while a more advanced pair is likely to cost between $150 and $250, depending on stockists and retailers. 

Which soccer cleats are not suitable for artificial grass?

Just as AG-friendly cleats will give you the best possible experience on artificial turf, there are plenty of boots to avoid if you are not going to be playing on actual grass. The traditional Soft Ground (SG) and Firm Ground (FG) boots, with their longer studs or blades, are a no-go for both safety and security, capable of causing significant injury to both player and pitch.

If you are looking for a compromise, Multi-Ground (MG) cleats are designed to offer a hybrid experience on both AG and real turf surfaces and may be the way to go, though they are unlikely to be as effective as a specialist pair.

Shop: Best artificial grass soccer cleats 

  • adidas Predator FT Elite adidas

    Best Overall: adidas Predator FT Elite

    $279.99 at soccer.com
    Shop now

    You can't go wrong with one of the most iconic silos in the soccer cleats market - the Predator FT Elite, and it's all about making every touch on the ball count. The grippy rubber texture on the upper kicking zone is perfect for refining those dribbling and passing skills, plus it's the perfect lightweight option that offers a molded fit for comfort.

    Reasons to buy: 

  • PUMA x CP Ultra 5 Match PUMA

    Best Budget: PUMA x CP Ultra 5 Match

    $90.00 at PUMA
    Shop now
    $47.49 at soccer.com
    Shop now

    Embody Christian Pulisic embodies speed, agility, and relentless determination, with his latest player-edition cleat. They capture the essence of Pulisic’s unique style and unwavering creativity. The SPEEDSYSTEM outsole blends high-performance fiber base material with an external heel counter and an evolutionary stud system. At under $100, you really can't go wrong with these.
    Reasons to buy:

    • Vibrant print details 
    • Lightweight & durable 
    • Good for wide feet 
  • Nike Phantom 6 Low EliteNike

    Best for Response: Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite

    $280.00 at Nike
    Shop now
    $269.99 at soccer.com
    Shop now

    A popular pick across multiple surfaces and still one of the leading cleats on artificial ground, the Phantom 6 presents a fresh take on one of Nike's best. The superior Nike Gripknit, a sticky texture that provides grip where you need it, gives you the control you need for ultimate precision. It provides equal grip in wet or dry conditions.

    Reasons to buy:

    • Gripknit upper for ball control 
    • Cushioned sockliner
    • Stunning colorways available

  • PUMA Future 7 UltimatePUMA

    Best for Control: PUMA Future 7 Ultimate

    $240.00 at PUMA
    Shop now
    $149.99 at soccer.com
    Shop now

    If you're a striker or creative midfielder, you're going to love the Puma Future Ultimate cleats, which offer great control of the ball. Perfect your stepovers and no-look passes like Neymar with the amazing FUZIONFIT360 dual mesh upper for unbeaten ball control. The PWRTAPE adds stability and gives a more supportive fit.

    Reasons to buy:

    • Great for creative players
    • Comfortable stretchy knit 
    • Made from 20% recycled materials 
  • Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Nike

    Best for Speed: Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy

    $90.00 at Nike
    Shop now
    $69.99 at soccer.com
    Shop now

    Looking to take your speed to the next level? You won't go far wrong with the Nike Mercurial silo, which features an improved heel Air Zoom unit. It gives you the propulsive feel needed to break through the back line. The result is the most responsive Mercurial we've ever made, so you can dictate pace and tempo all match long.

    Reasons to buy:

    • Great traction with cascading stud pattern 
    • Stretchy mesh for a snug fit 
    • Cushioned insole for comfort 
  • Mizuno Alpha II Elite Mizuno

    Best for Traction: Mizuno Alpha II Elite

    $140.00 at Mizuno
    Shop now
    $279.99 at soccer.com
    Shop now

    Having the right traction on artificial grass is key, as you won't get the same level of natural traction as you would when playing on real grass. Not only does the Mizuno Alpha look amazing, but it also features upper grip material - great for avoiding slipping - and studs that will help you gain traction and speed you need on the pitch.

    Reasons to buy:

    • Made in Japan 
    • Lightweight at 200g 
    • Stunning Red /Gold / Black colorway
