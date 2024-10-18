FC Porto v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Stories and fairytales' - Erik ten Hag slams media 'lies' about his Man Utd future and denies claims he will be sacked

E. ten HagManchester UnitedPremier League

Erik ten Hag remains secure about his Manchester United future and hit out at the media for publishing "stories and fairytales".

  • Ten Hag remains defiant about Man Utd future
  • Claimed to have backing from the club
  • Instead accused the media of spreading lies
