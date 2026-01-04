‘Still problems’ for Kyle Walker & Annie Kilner following fling with ex-Love Island star Lauryn Goodman as Burnley & England defender’s wife refuses to forget ‘bad choices’

It is, however, being reported that divides remain in the Walker household. A source has told Closer: “Back in November, Kyle did a press conference for a Hugo Boss campaign and he didn’t have his wedding ring on. In the official campaign photos his ring is on, but when he stepped out for the photo ops the ring was noticeably absent.

“Pals close to the couple have said that there are still problems with him and Annie – they can still remember that the last time he took his ring off was when Annie filed for divorce in October 2024.”

Walker and Kilner are the proud parents of four sons. Ex-Tottenham and Manchester City full-back Walker is, however, also the father of two children with influencer and businesswoman Goodman.

It was revealed in December 2023 that she had given birth to a second child, daughter Kinara. Son Kairo was born following a brief affair with Walker during a break in his relationship with Kilner.

