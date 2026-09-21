‘Steven Gerrard’s successor’ - Dominik Szoboszlai on the ‘right path’ at Liverpool to inherit captaincy from Virgil van Dijk & follow in the footsteps of an Anfield icon

The hard-working Hungary international, who already fills the armband for his country, has become a key component in short and long-term thinking at Anfield. He has become an on-field leader, with lofty standards being set for those around him to emulate.

Liverpool hero Gerrard did likewise at the peak of his powers, with Szoboszlai looking to follow in the most illustrious of footsteps. He has earned comparisons to Ballon d’Or Pavel Nedved - with Smicer seeming similarities between a star of the present and his fellow Czech.

The 2005 Champions League winner, who once worked alongside Gerrard, can also see Szoboszlai taking on an even more prominent role at Liverpool in the years to come. Somebody will be required to step up as skipper when Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk sees his contract expirenext summer.