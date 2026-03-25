Steven Gerrard tells Liverpool a 'box office' signing is needed to replace Mohamed Salah this summer

The Reds were rocked this week by the confirmation that Salah will bring his legendary nine-year stint at Liverpool to an end following the conclusion of the current campaign. Despite having a year left on his deal, the Egyptian has come to an agreement with the club to forgo a significant sum to facilitate a free transfer this summer, with the Saudi Pro League remains a heavily touted destination.

In an emotional video posted to his Instagram account, Salah appeared to address the fans directly, saying: "Hello everyone, unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season."