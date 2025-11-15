Spain player ratings vs Georgia: No Lamine Yamal, no problem! Mikel Oyarzabal steals the show as Martin Zubimendi also stars to put La Roja on brink of World Cup qualification

Controlling possession from the get-go, Spain - without star forward Lamine Yamal and defender Dean Huijsen through injury - were awarded an early penalty when Georgia defender Giorgi Gocholeishvili was adjudged to have handled Torres’ cross by VAR. On his 50th cap for La Roja, Real Sociedad striker Oyarzabal subsequently stepped up to send Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way.

And after midfielder Alex Baena hit the post, Spain soon made it 2-0 when Zubimendi latched onto Fabian Ruiz’s lovely through ball to dink the ball home. Completing what was a dominant opening 45 minutes, De la Fuente’s men made it 3-0 when Torres tapped home from Oyarzabal’s low cross.

Looking for an early reply in the second half, Georgia carved out a decent chance when midfielder Anzor Mekvabishvili stung the palms of Spain shot-stopper Unai Simon with a long-range effort. But the visitors soon extended their lead when Oyarzabal headed home from Torres’ lovely cross.

Pushing and probing for a fifth which did not arrive, Spain saw out a comprehensive victory which all-but seals their spot at the World Cup, with next week’s opponents Turkey highly unlikely to overturn their 14-goal deficit when the two sides meet on Tuesday.

GOAL rates Spain's players from Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena...