Sophia Wilson shows she’s back to her best, but Emma Hayes faces defensive concerns as USWNT collapse against Brazil

Wilson returned from maternity leave earlier this year and showed the trademark movement, on-ball quality and clinical precision that made her one of the world's top strikers before her break. She was a constant thorn in Brazil's backline throughout the match and nearly doubled her tally in the second half.

Yet, despite Wilson's brilliance, the rest of the U.S. were below their usual best almost from the opening whistle in what was supposed to offer a glimpse of what the 2027 Women's World Cup could look like. Brazil quickly responded in front of a boisterous crowd at Neo Química Arena. Taina Maranhão leveled the match in the 11th minute, heading home at the back post after the U.S. defense failed to deal with the danger. Not long after, Zaneratto made it 2-1, running onto Dudinha's pass before lifting her finish beyond Mandy McGlynn.

Hayes' side found themselves trailing at halftime after taking the lead for the first time since 2002. Neither side found another goal in the second half, as the U.S. struggled to get past a determined Brazil sidd. Mallory Swanson dressed for the USWNT for the first time since returning from parental leave, while Marta was also available for Brazil, but both remained unused substitutes. The defeat extended the USWNT's winless streak in Brazil to four games, dating back to 1997, and marked their second straight loss to the Brazilians.