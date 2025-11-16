Getty Images
Snipers and 'f*cked' nuclear attacks! Wayne Rooney opens up on incredible Donald Trump encounter during game of golf with US president
- Getty Images News
Rooney's meeting with Trump during MLS stay
Rooney was still on the books at MLS side DC United when he came face-to-face with Trump. The former striker his trade for the American side for a year, joining in 2018 before returning to England with Derby at the start of 2020.
The ex-Everton and United hero didn't disappoint during his time in Washington as he scored 23 goals and laid on 13 assists across 50 league appearances for DC United. Rooney then joined the Rams in January 2020 having agreed a deal to move to Derby in August 2019 despite having two years left to run on his deal with the MLS outfit.
During his time with DC United, Rooney made the trip to Trump National golf course after a friend flew from Manchester to Washington. And they were joined by an unexpected guest after Trump got wind that Rooney had visited the course and wanted to get involved.
'You are f*cked!'
Rooney revealed all about meeting Trump on 'A League of Their Own', stating: "When he was President the first time, I went to play golf. My friend was over from Manchester. We went to play golf at his course and when we got there, there were sniffer dogs and there was security everywhere.
"And he said, ‘the President’s coming in, he’s playing with you’. We’re playing with snipers everywhere. There’s all kinds. It was surreal. There were three big Escalades there. And one of them had a box on the back.
"So, I said to him, ‘what’s that for?’. He said if there’s a nuclear attack, he gets put in that and airlifted out. So I was like, ‘what happens to us?’. He was like, ‘you are f*cked’!"
Rooney spoke in depth about the encounter with Trump, telling The Overlap last year: "The maddest thing about it was we had (Rudy) Giuliani in the buggy behind us, then there were about 50-100 golf buggies that were all security.
"There was a boat in the lake with snipers, there were snipers in the bushes, and I was like 'What’s going on here?!'"
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Entertainment
'All the soccer players get the good-looking girls'
Rooney was asked by Trump to coach his son, Barron, when he was living in the United States during the final knockings of his career. "Donald asked me to give his son football lessons," he added.
During his time stateside, Rooney and his family were invited to the White House by Trump as the US President and wife Melania hosted a Christmas event. Wife Coleen and their four children followed the player across the pond as they set up camp in the capital.
And Coleen has revealed her first interaction with Trump, which left the 39-year-old shocked. "So, when I came in, he [Trump] said to his son [Barron], 'See, I told you all the soccer players get the good-looking girls'," Coleen Rooney told the Stick to Football podcast.
Rooney's wife stated that her mother wasn't impressed with the lewd comment, adding: "When I’ve come out, I’ve told my mum, she was like 'Ergh'."
Rooney's brief return to the USA
Rooney returned to DC United as manager in July 2022 as he replaced outgoing boss Hernan Losada, penning a deal until the end of the 2023 season. However, having failed to make the playoffs for the second season running, Rooney left the MLS side in October 2023.
Rooney has struggled as a football manager following his retirement from the game having endured doomed spells with Birmingham and, most recently, Plymouth. Having been appointed on a three-year deal to manage Argyle in May 2004, Rooney departed in December that year with the Pilgrims bottom of the Championship and four points from safety. He hasn't managed since.
Advertisement