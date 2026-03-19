Six returnees and two newcomers: Julian Nagelsmann springs just one surprise in his first DFB squad of the World Cup year

However, also included – and this is certainly something of a surprise – is Anton Stach of Leeds United. Whilst Nagelsmann had acknowledged that the midfielder was doing “well” at Leeds, he also noted his supposed weakness in aerial and ground duels.

“He isn’t particularly strong in the air, nor is he the best tackler, but rather someone who likes to have the game in front of him,” Nagelsmann said at the time: “I felt his best position at Hoffenheim was the central role in the back three, from where he dropped into the number six role.”

It was subsequently reasonable to assume that, following the disappointment in November last year, Stach would once again fail to make the DFB squad. But things turned out differently. The 27-year-old has been nominated for a senior national team training camp for the first time in almost four years, forming the spearhead of a sextet of returnees.

Alongside Stach, key players Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) and Kai Havertz (Arsenal), who have been out with long-term injuries, are also set to return as expected. The national coach was particularly keen to see the return of Havertz, who is likely to be Nagelsmann’s first-choice striker. Regarding Rüdiger, Nagelsmann emphasised that he must be “100 per cent fit and healthy”: “If he has niggles, the sort he sometimes had with us, he won’t reach his performance limit, and that makes no sense.”

However, the opposite now appears to be the case following his recovery from knee and muscle injuries. Rüdiger has regained his starting place in central defence for the Royals and impressed in the round of 16 matches against Manchester City.

Rounding off the sextet of returnees are Pascal Groß, who has regained his place at Brighton & Hove following his departure from BVB in the winter, and the Stuttgart duo of Deniz Undav and Josha Vagnoman, who is back in the squad for the first time in almost exactly three years and since his DFB debut. He is currently Nagelsmann’s only nominal backup for right-back Joshua Kimmich, who is in fine form.