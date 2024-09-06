Should England change for 66-goal Harry Kane? Three Lions captain ‘hasn’t lost ability to score’ as potential solution to Euro 2024 struggles identified
Harry Kane may benefit from having a strike partner alongside him, says Emile Heskey, but England’s captain “hasn’t lost the ability to score goals”.
- Prolific frontman has rewritten history books
- Takes great pride in skippering his country
- Remains one of the best No.9s in the business