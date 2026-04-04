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Vincent Kompany baffled as Serge Gnabry wears bizarre shorts covered in Bayern Munich team-mate's face
A strange tribute in Freiburg
The atmosphere was electric following Bayern's last-minute winner at Freiburg, where they staged a remarkable comeback to turn a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 victory. The post-match scenes took an unexpected turn during the players' lap of honour; as the squad approached the travelling supporters to celebrate the crucial three points, Gnabry was seen pulling on a pair of shorts thrown onto the pitch by a fan.
The garment in question was far from standard club merchandise, featuring a repeating pattern of Goretzka's face. Gnabry appeared to see the funny side, laughing as he high-fived Goretzka himself, while defender Josip Stanisic joined in the fun by holding up a Goretzka-themed banner that had also made its way onto the field from the stands.
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Kompany left lost for words
While the players enjoyed the light-hearted moment, head coach Vincent Kompany was left scratching his head when the topic was brought up during his post-match press conference. The Belgian tactician struggled to process the description of his forward's choice of attire and questioned if something had been lost in translation.
"He had a pair of pants with Goretzka's head on them?" Kompany asked, visibly perplexed. Shaking his head slightly, he added: "Maybe my German is still not so good, but I have the feeling that I didn't understand the question." It was a rare moment of confusion for the manager, who has otherwise settled quickly into life in Bavaria.
Focus shifts to Real Madrid
Kompany was keen to move the conversation away from Gnabry's wardrobe and back toward the high-stakes football awaiting his side in the Champions League. With a quarter-final clash against Real Madrid on the horizon, the former Manchester City captain preferred to discuss tactical matters rather than fan-made clothing.
With a smile, Kompany told reporters: "You are welcome to ask me something about Real Madrid now, but on this subject, I have no idea. Sorry." Despite the manager's bewilderment, the incident served as a testament to the high spirits within the camp as they prepare for their massive European showdown.
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Goretzka's future remains uncertain
The public display of affection from the fans and his team-mates comes at a poignant time for Goretzka. The midfielder is expected to leave the Allianz Arena this summer, with his current contract not set to be extended. While he has faced criticism from some sections of the fan base in the past, there was no sign of that in Freiburg.
Goretzka has always maintained his commitment to the club, but his era in Munich appears to be drawing to a close. For one afternoon at least, he was the centre of attention for all the right reasons, even if it took a bizarre pair of shorts from Gnabry to prove how much he is valued by the dressing room and the fans.