AFP
Senegal lodge official appeal against AFCON title decision after CAF hands crown to Morocco
CAS confirms receipt of Senegal's appeal
According to an official press release from CAS, the organisation have received the appeal from the FSF concerning the CAF decision rendered two months after the final. The original ruling declared that Senegal forfeited the AFCON 2025 title, officially recording the Moroccan national team as 3-0 winners. The West African nation are now seeking to completely set aside this decision. They formally request that the tribunal declare their team the rightful winners of the tournament, effectively overturning the initial outcome and restoring the championship title to Senegal after the acrimonious conclusion.
- AFP
Final match controversy and the rules of the game
The root of this legal battle lies in the chaotic closing moments of the January final. Deep into stoppage time, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a contentious penalty to the hosts. In furious protest, Senegal manager Pape Thiaw instructed his squad to leave the pitch, causing a 17-minute delay. Although the players eventually returned and secured a 1-0 extra-time victory, the governing body intervened retroactively. CAF ruled that the walk-off blatantly infringed upon Article 82 of their tournament regulations, triggering Article 84 which dictates permanent elimination and a 3-0 defeat for leaving the ground without authorisation.
Suspension of deadlines requested by federation
The appeal also includes an immediate request to suspend the time limit required to submit a comprehensive brief. Senegal demand this pause until the full grounds for the decision are provided, as the initial ruling on March 17 was operative only. Under standard procedural rules, an appellant typically has 20 days to file legal arguments, with respondents granted a further 20 days for their defence. A statement from the Senegalese federation branded the decision "iniquitous, unprecedented and unacceptable", arguing it severely throws discredit upon African football, prompting this specific procedural challenge while they await a fully reasoned verdict.
- AFP
Director general promises a swift resolution
An arbitral panel will soon be appointed to carefully assess the matter. Addressing the timeline and public interest, Matthieu Reeb, CAS director general, issued a full statement regarding the dispute. He stated: "CAS is perfectly equipped to resolve this type of dispute, with the assistance of expert and independent arbitrators. We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision, and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing." The proceedings will remain strictly confidential while they are ongoing.