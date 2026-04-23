Secret weapon? Taylor Harwood-Bellis has the ear of Man Utd icon Roy Keane ahead of Southampton’s FA Cup semi-final trip to Wembley - a man who loved to slay City

For now, Harwood-Bellis is focused on the challenge of trying to contain his former employers. While filling a defensive berth, his path could cross with prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

Pressed on how this City team can be disrupted and troubled, Long added: “That is a million dollar question. I suppose there's no pressure on the Southampton lads, everyone's kind of expecting them to lose. It's kind of a no-lose situation when you go there and give it your all.

“They're a team that's in top form. I suppose that confidence goes a long way when it comes to these games. Southampton are used to controlling possession but against Man City, that's not quite so easy - it's going to be very, very tough.

“But they've put some good results in to get here. They've beaten Arsenal, who were also top of the league, so they can do it. I suppose it’s about belief and just going out there and leaving it all on the pitch.”

Southampton saw off Arsenal in the quarter-finals, courtesy of a dramatic winner from highly-rated midfielder Shea Charles. They could be back at Wembley in the weeks to come for the FA Cup final and potentially the Championship play-off final.

Asked if promotion back to the Premier League is the club’s top priority and where that leaves a bid for cup glory, Long said: “Yes, but if you ask the fans, I'm sure they’ve really enjoyed the Championships this year and the FA Cup is massive. I think it was in 1976 the last time they won it. They still talk about it to this day. So, getting to a final… I do fancy Leeds to win the other semi and then it's a great chance to have an FA Cup.

“Playing in the Premier League is brilliant, but having that cup, having the memories, having that day with your kids and with your family and stuff, I'm sure the Saints fans would maybe prioritise that.”