Scotland player ratings vs Haiti: John McGinn steps up as Tartan Army survive scare to mark 28-year World Cup return with crucial win

Hydration breaks are now a fixture at World Cups, but in the humid, punishing summer heat of North America, they matter even more. They are a necessity, yes, but they also offer something else: a chance to recalibrate. Scotland desperately needed that.

Haiti, playing in their first World Cup since 1974, came out swinging, breaking quickly in the opening 25 minutes and sending five or six players forward with each wave. Scotland had more of the ball, but they were often the team under pressure. Les Grenadiers found space and made dangerous runs into the box, but they could not turn that early threat into a goal.

Then came the break. Scotland emerged sharper - likely from inspiration by manager Steve Clarke - and soon got the bit of luck they needed just two minutes later.

On the counter, Che Adams brought down a long pass just outside the box and slipped the ball inside to Ben Gannon-Doak. Adams continued his run, got it back, and fired at Johny Placide. The Haiti goalkeeper made the save, but the rebound rolled straight to John McGinn, who lifted his finish over Placide for what proved to be the winner.

Scotland landed the first punch, but Haiti refused to go away. Sébastien Migné’s side kept pushing, repeatedly finding space in wide areas, but they lacked the final ball needed to truly test Angus Gunn. Their best chance came in the 84th minute, when Frantzdy Pierrot’s header from a corner flashed just past the left post. They may also feel aggrieved that Kenny McLean avoided a red card for a studs-up moment in stoppage time.

Still, Scotland survived. It certainly was not comfortable, but the Scots escaped Boston Stadium with a massive three points before facing two top 10 sides in Brazil and Morocco in their next two group games.

GOAL rates Scotland's players from Boston...