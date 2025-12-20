Santos chief sets record straight on Neymar's future amid talk Brazilian superstar could shun contract extension for Flamengo move

While Santos want to keep Neymar up until the 2026 World Cup at the very least, Brazilian league winners Flamengo are reportedly eyeing a move for the former Barcelona star. Teixeira, however, is still hopeful of striking a deal with the ex-Paris Saint-Germain ace.

He told ESPN: "Neymar's project is a project for next year's World Cup. The conversation has always been this. He could go anywhere and wanted to come to Santos, his home. Maybe we imagined taking advantage of it more in the first half of the year and we couldn't, but it's nobody's fault. He ends the season in a better way, he was decisive. Neymar's participation continues to be important, off the field and on it. The dialogue remains. We are evaluating the numbers and extending these values. I have a positive expectation that we will reach a common denominator for his permanence."

