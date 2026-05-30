Arsenal were 'punished!' - Samir Nasri blasts referee for Champions League final decisions but denies extra-time penalty call was 'scandal'

In the aftermath of the showpiece event in Budapest, where Gabriel Magalhaes skyed the all-important spot-kick to hand PSG the trophy after a 1-1 draw, Nasri did not hold back. Speaking on Canal+'s Late Football Club, the ex-international alleged that the referee turned against Mikel Arteta's side after the interval.

“In the second period, the referee systematically whistled against Arsenal. He punished them for their time-wasting in the first half,” Nasri declared. The Gunners had taken an early lead through Kai Havertz and spent much of the first half frustrating the reigning champions with a disciplined defensive block, a tactic Nasri believes backfired with the officiating crew.