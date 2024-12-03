Sack or support? Plymouth’s actual stance on Wayne Rooney revealed as Pilgrims owner explains what Championship strugglers intend to do with Man Utd legend
There has been talk of Wayne Rooney facing the sack at Plymouth, but the Pilgrims’ owner has revealed that club’s actual stance during a testing time.
- Ex-England captain appointed in the summer
- Future in question after just 20 games
- Club intend to back him inside of wield axe