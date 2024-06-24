Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Tom Brady see bizarre request to move League One clash between Birmingham & Wrexham to the United States rejected by EFL
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Tom Brady have seen a bizarre request to move Birmingham vs Wrexham to the United States rejected by the EFL.
- Blues & Red Dragons ready to meet in third tier
- Famous faces in the boardroom at both clubs
- Meeting in America would have attracted interest