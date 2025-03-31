Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney contradict pledge with 37-minute Wrexham flight as Red Dragons face fresh criticism for another short-haul jet trip

WrexhamLeague OneShowbizSoccer citiesWycombe

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have contradicted a sustainability pledge by green-lighting a short-haul flight for Wrexham that lasted 37 minutes.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Travelled by air a lot when winning National League title
  • Chartered plane for League One trip to Wycombe
  • Directors made sustainability pledge to United Nations
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches