Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney break ‘terrible & boring money grab’ mould with ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary – but Hollywood superstars are still nervous without a script
Rob McElhenney believes he and Ryan Reynolds have broken the mould of “terrible and boring money grab” documentaries with ‘Welcome to Wrexham’.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Documentary series growing in popularity
- Wrexham doing it for the right reasons
- Famous co-chairmen proud of production