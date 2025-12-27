Ryan Giggs names Gareth Bale as greatest-ever Welsh footballer despite winning 13 Premier League titles at Man Utd

In the context of the national team, Giggs conceded that Bale deserves the crown of the best ever for his nation, telling Wales Online: "I think there'll be a lot of fans who wouldn't just talk about me and Gareth. The likes of Ian Rush and Neville Southall were also world-class at their peak.

"Personally, I think Gareth has done the most for Welsh football regarding what he did in 2016 or the lead-up to it, the goals that he scored, the importance of the goals, the way that he did it."

Giggs' comments align closely with their respective international journeys. While the former was so often viewed as a nearly-man for the Dragons having excelled at club level, Bale was pivotal as Wales made it to the semi-finals at Euro 2016.

Giggs believes that Bale's true significance extends beyond stats and silverware as the former United man believes the 36-year-old reshaped the culture of Welsh football.

"Now, nearly 10 years later, you're seeing so many young players within the system who also potentially have the choice to play for England, choosing Wales because of what Gareth did and the legacy that he left. So, for impact, it's definitely Gareth because of where we were and where we are now," Giggs added.

