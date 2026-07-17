'I want to play with Pau Cubarsi!' - Dutch wonderkid reveals dream to partner Barcelona centre-back after seeing him handle Cristiano Ronaldo

Nijstad discussed his ambitions during an interview with Sportnieuws, while also stressing that he remains committed to his development at Twente despite the speculation surrounding his future. The defender revealed that watching Cubarsi perform against Ronaldo during Spain's 1-0 win over Portugal in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 strengthened his admiration for the Barcelona youngster and reinforced his long-term goal.

"I saw him (Cubarsí) play against Cristiano Ronaldo and I really enjoyed watching him," he admitted. "I don't expect things to move that fast for me, but playing for FC Barcelona and forming a central defensive partnership with Cubarsí would, of course, be my ultimate goal. But for now, I want to continue developing at Twente. I still have a lot to learn here."