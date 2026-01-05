Ruben Amorim is GONE! Man Utd brutally sack Portuguese tactician as he pays ultimate price for bombshell outburst against Red Devils board & underwhelming form with interim replacement already lined up

Amorim took charge of United in November 2024, as he succeeded Erik ten Hag in a prominent Premier League post, but has lasted just 63 games at the helm. The Red Devils were only successful in 24 of those fixtures, meaning that their latest manager walks away with a sorry win ratio of 38 per cent.

United said in a brief statement on the club’s official website: “With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”