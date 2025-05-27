'I don't need rest!' - Ruben Amorim insists Man Utd don't require a break after gruelling campaign as he seemingly defends Red Devils' post-season friendlies in Malaysia
Ruben Amorim insists that Manchester United don't require a break after a gruelling campaign as they embark on a post-season tour in Malaysia.
- Man Utd were awful in the Premier League
- No rest for the team as they have headed to Asia
- Will play two matches in Malaysia & Hong Kong