Ratcliffe Man UtdGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'Remember what happened with Erik ten Hag!' - Man Utd fans rage over 'awful' post-season tour of Kuala Lumpur & Hong Kong announcement as Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS accused of putting money ahead of 'player welfare'

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueE. ten HagR. Amorim

Manchester United fans are furious over "awful" post-season tour in Asia as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is accused of putting money ahead of "player welfare".

  • Man Utd to play final PL game on May 25
  • Will fly out immediately for the Far East for two matches
  • Fans slammed Ratcliffe for throwing players under the bus
