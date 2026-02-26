Did Ruben Amorim help Kobbie Mainoo's World Cup chances?! Man Utd legend tips 'fresher' midfielder for England starting spot

Another ex-England star, Michael Owen, has told DAZN of Mainoo being absorbed back into the international fold: “He most certainly can make a run to make the England squad in the second half of the season for sure.

"You have Elliott Anderson and Declan Rice that are probably going to start at the minute, and then where do you go after that? Wharton will probably go, but outside of that, there is no one in better form in midfield than Mainoo at Man United.

“He has come back into the team and look how Man United are performing now. They are playing with big confidence, and Mainoo has been in the middle of midfield for those games, so he is definitely in with a shout, for sure.”

Tuchel has left the door open for Mainoo to come back into contention, alongside club colleague Harry Maguire, with England preparing to face Uruguay and Japan in a couple of friendly dates at Wembley in late March.

Tuchel has said: “It is great that [Mainoo] is back on the pitch. He is such a huge talent. He has played already a tournament from start to finish for England, so he is back in the picture, so is Luke Shaw and so is Harry [Maguire].

“There are some players suddenly back in the picture, they play a back four now and play with a different style which is a bit easier to translate to our structure at the moment. It's good competition.”