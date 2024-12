Ruben Amorim says he had to do what was best for Manchester United after taking Joshua Zirkzee off after 33 minutes in the 2-0 loss to Newcastle.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd lost 2-0 to Newcastle

Zirkzee withdrawn after 33 minutes

Amorim admits he had to make a change Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱