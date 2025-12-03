Ruben Amorim admits Matheus Cunha still has 'so much to grow' in brutally honest assessment of Man Utd forward's first few months at Old Trafford

Amorim also addressed Leny Yoro, who was visibly distraught on the sidelines at Selhurst Park on Sunday after being hooked at half-time against Crystal Palace, having given away the penalty from which the Eagles took the lead in United's eventual 2-1 victory. Amorim welcomed Mason Mount giving support to Yoro but he also hinted that the defender is too sensitive.

The coach explained: "It's really important [the support from Mount]. Of course, I also spoke with him because he thinks too much. He makes some mistakes in the game, and then he struggles because he's too young and he wants to do everything so well. He’s growing, with games and with setbacks, it’s not easy for him as a young guy.

"He cannot give that to the people the way he came to the bench, he understands that but he was really frustrated. On the good side it shows that he cares, he knows it wasn’t his best game but he did some things well and I showed him that also. He’s fit and ready for the next challenge."