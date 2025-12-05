Getty
Roy Keane lays into 'frightened' Man Utd and claims Red Devils 'weren't nasty enough' in West Ham draw
Two points dropped: Man Utd held by West Ham
Ruben Amorim’s side looked to be in control of a meeting with relegation-threatened West Ham when Diogo Dalot fired them in front just before the hour mark - with the ball breaking kindly for the Portuguese defender inside the box as he registered his first Premier League goal on home soil.
United were, however, unable to see the game out - with a lack of control costing them dear. Noussair Mazraoui produced a goal-line block to keep Jarrod Bowen out in the 83rd minute, but Soungoutou Magassa was on hand to slot in the rebound and snatch a priceless point for the visitors.
Keane delivers scathing assessment of Man Utd
Ex-Red Devils captain Keane was scathing in his post-game assessment, with the Irishman less than impressed with the collective effort being put in by United - with too many players hiding when the going gets tough.
Keane told Sky Sports: “After they get the goal, you are playing against a team in the bottom three, they take their foot off the gas. You're 1-0 up! Take nothing away from West Ham, and they just about deserved the equaliser. You are just putting yourself under pressure. Every time I watch this United team, they are disappointing. They aren't clinical, they weren't nasty enough to get the job done.
“People will be scratching their heads. One minute they are making progress, win and you go fifth. There will be a lot of frustration. Show your quality. In their last three or four games, I think it has been desperate. Really poor. An opportunity to get the job done and they were almost frightened. We are talking about fifth here by the way. Same old problems.”
Keane added on United’s lack of intensity, with Amorim contributing to that: “United are making substitutions, and he is entitled to do that, but I was watching people come off and it was like they had won the league! Show some intensity. It was all a bit, 'this is cool'. You cannot be cool when you're 1-0 up. Get the job done! United have better players than West Ham but this is not a good United team. It was too relaxed, get the job done!”
Amorim angry with performance against the Hammers
Amorim told reporters when offering his take on a third stalemate for United in their last five games: “Frustrated, angry, that is it. After the first goal, we lost some second balls. We tried to defend all the time far from the goal. It happened long ball, they win the second ball against three guys of us so we need to be better in the second half. We are losing because of the second balls, sometimes it is not more men in front. We are really inconsistent but if you look at the goal, we have a long ball, we have everything under control, we need to do better. I always have the feeling that we have to score more goals and I'm sure about that.”
He told BBC Sport: “We should have closed the game with the ball because the game was there to win. I think the overall performance was not perfect. We had our moments but we lost control in the game in some minutes in the first half and in the second half, especially after the goal. The game was clearly ours to win and we had an opportunity with Cunha to finish the game off. It is really frustrating because you look at the game, you have the game under control and we didn't win.”
Man Utd fixtures 2025-26: Rock-bottom Wolves next up
United will face lowly opposition again when returning to Premier League action on Monday, with a trip to Molineux for a meeting with rock-bottom Wolves next on the agenda for Amorim’s troops.
