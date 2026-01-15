Getty/Goal
'She's probably giving the team talk' - Roy Keane aims savage swipe at Michael Carrick's 'big mouth' wife after ex-midfielder takes charge of Man Utd
Bad blood between Keane and Carrick's wife
Keane and Lisa Carrick's feud went public in 2014 when the Irishman called out the United midfielder for an uninspiring performance and post-match interview.
He said at the time, while on punditry duty, "That interview was just like the performance: flat. He [Carrick] should say a bit more, have a bit more urgency, even in the interview."
She swiped back in a tweet that was later deleted, "Roy Keane, what a **** says anything to provoke a reaction."
Carrick appointed Man Utd boss
Less than two weeks after United sacked Amorim, Carrick has been handed the reins for the rest of the season. The ex-England international, who played 464 times for the Red Devils and won five Premier League titles and one Champions League crown, said it was a privilege to be handed this opportunity.
He told the club's website: "Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour. I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing. I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here. There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves."
The club's director of football, Jason Wilcox, believes that Carrick - who previously acted as caretaker manager in the 2021/22 season following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking - is the ideal man to lead the club forward in the coming months.
He added, "Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United. He is ready to lead our talented and determined group of players for the remainder of the season as we continue to build the club towards regular and sustained success."
Keane takes pot shot at Carrick's wife
On the latest episode of Stick to Football on Thursday, the panel discussed Carrick's appointment, with Keane taking umbrage with some of the coaching staff who have come on board at Old Trafford. The former Ipswich Town manager also stuck the boot in to Carrick's wife.
Jamie Carragher said, "Michael Carrick has had a good, decent managerial career at Middlesbrough. But Manchester United should not be employing Michael Carrick. Listen, I love him, I hope it goes well – well, I don’t hope it goes well for him – but I hope he does okay."
Keane then chirped up, saying, "Well, his wife can always come in because she’s got a bit of a big mouth sometimes."
A laughing Ian Wright added, "Wow. Fires shot. She’s probably just somewhere going about her business now, ‘Bam'," to which Keane replied, "She’s probably doing the team talk."
What comes next for Man Utd?
Carrick will take charge of his first game as interim boss in the Manchester derby on Saturday lunchtime before a trip away to league leaders Arsenal the following Sunday. He will be supported by coaches Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Travis Binnion, Jonny Evans, and Craig Mawson going forward. The Red Devils sit seventh in the Premier League but after these fixtures against the division's top two teams, the table may not look quite as rosy. In that sense, the pressure may be slightly off for the former Tottenham player.
