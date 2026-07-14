'Don't decide anything now!' - Ronaldo urges Neymar to rethink Brazil retirement after 'sacrificing himself' for 2026 World Cup

In the emotional aftermath of Brazil's round of 16 exit, the nation's all-time leading goalscorer appeared to call time on his international career. However, Ronaldo has stepped in to offer counsel to the 34-year-old, insisting that the heat of a tournament exit is no time to make life-changing decisions about his future in the famous yellow shirt.

Speaking in an interview with Rede Ronaldo and TNT Sports Brasil, the legendary striker was clear in his advice. "Don't demand anything from yourself and don't decide anything now, you don't need to. Nobody needs to resolve anything right now," Ronaldo said, hoping to give the playmaker space to process the disappointment of the tournament.