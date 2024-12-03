Ronaldinho to become a grandfather at 45! Barcelona & Brazil legend's son Joao Mendes expecting first child as Burnley starlet's influencer girlfriend Giovanna Buscacio makes shock social media announcement Ronaldinho Burnley Showbiz Barcelona Brazil LaLiga Championship

Ronaldinho is to become a grandfather at the age of 45, with his son Joao Mendes expecting a first child with influencer girlfriend Giovanna Buscacio.