AFP
Romelu Lukaku's agent on mission to make peace with Napoli as striker refuses to return to training
Agent intervenes to avoid disciplinary action
According to Sky, the representatives of Lukaku are reportedly in active discussions with the Napoli hierarchy to de-escalate a brewing conflict between the player and the club. Tensions rose significantly after the 32-year-old striker opted to stay in Antwerp to train at a private clinic rather than returning to Italy as instructed. According to reports from Italy, the primary goal of these talks is to ensure that the situation does not lead to official sanctions or a long-term exclusion from the first-team setup.
Napoli are shifting from financial penalties toward finding a middle ground, opting for a peaceful resolution rather than a formal ultimatum. Both parties hope to reach a definitive solution within 72 hours to facilitate Lukaku’s return to Italy.
- Getty Images Sport
Conte and hierarchy frustrated by self-management
Despite the move toward diplomacy, the underlying frustration within the club remains high. Conte and the Napoli board were reportedly "furious" with the striker for his choice to skip scheduled sessions at Castel Volturno. While Conte himself was away on a planned break, his assistant Cristian Stellini has been overseeing training in his absence, and the expectation was that Lukaku would be present to continue his rehabilitation process.
Lukaku’s decision to follow a private recovery program in Belgium without permission was seen as a breach of conduct. This lack of coordination has created a rift with Napoli that his agent is now desperately trying to fix to protect the striker's role in the squad.
Struggling form adds pressure to the standoff
This off-field friction comes at an incredibly difficult time for the Belgian international, who has endured a miserable 2025-26 campaign so far. Persistent hamstring issues have limited his contribution on the pitch, leaving him with very little rhythm or match sharpness. To date, he has featured for just 64 minutes across seven matches in different competitions, managing a solitary goal.
This lack of impact was a major factor in his decision to pull out of the Belgium national team for their friendlies against the United States and Mexico. While the intention was to use the break to get back to full fitness, the resulting standoff with Napoli has only complicated his path back to the starting XI. Conte, who has traditionally been a staunch defender of the forward, now faces a dilemma regarding how to reintegrate a player who has seemingly challenged his authority.
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup 2026 implications loom large
This dispute could risk Lukaku's status with the Belgian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. If his rift with Napoli leads to less playing time, his role as Belgium’s all-time leading goalscorer and primary striker may be questioned.