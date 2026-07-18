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Roma make new contact for Alejandro Garnacho with Italian side eyeing Crysencio Summerville
Garnacho remains a priority for the Giallorossi
The Italian giants are making significant moves in the transfer market, with Garnacho emerging as a key target for the capital club. Following recent developments, according to calcionews24, Roma have established new contacts regarding the Chelsea starlet, signalling their intent to bring the Argentine international to the Stadio Olimpico. Despite the difficulty of prising such a high-profile talent away from Stamford Bridge, the Giallorossi hierarchy views the operation as a complex but feasible goal that would instantly elevate the squad's technical quality.
After completing a high-profile move from Manchester United to Chelsea in the summer of 2025 for a fee close to £40 million, signing a long-term contract until 2032, Garnacho endured a disappointing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine winger made 43 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing four assists, as Chelsea finished the season in a frustrating tenth place. The young winger struggled to establish himself as a permanent fixture in the starting lineup, frequently finding himself on the substitute bench and fighting for consistent game time throughout a challenging first year in London.
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Summerville interest intensifies in London
While the pursuit of Garnacho continues to make headlines, Roma are also working tirelessly on a deal for Summerville. The Dutch winger, whose contract with West Ham runs until 2029, made 34 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists, though his efforts could not prevent the Hammers' relegation to the Championship. He is a profile that the club appreciates for his specific technical characteristics, age, and growth potential, and is currently considered the hottest name on the shortlist as the Giallorossi intensify contacts to proceed with negotiations.
The recruitment team is fully focused on securing at least two new arrivals for the wide positions. This strategy means that a move for Summerville does not preclude a move for another elite winger. In fact, the idea of a double strike involving both Summerville and Garnacho is not a given, but neither is it to be excluded.
Dismissing rumors: Molina and Dodo not in the frame
While other targets are linked, rumors connecting Roma with Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina have been firmly dismissed, as the Argentine full-back is focused on tomorrow's World Cup final. Instead, Roma is prioritizing offensive-minded wide players rather than traditional wing-backs.
Similarly, reports linking Roma with Fiorentina's Dodo are without substance and have never been considered. The club is keeping its focus narrow, ensuring financial resources are strictly directed toward the specific profiles requested by the coaching staff.
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Gasperini looks to build on Roma’s top-four finish
Roma are determined to continue building a bright future under the guidance of manager Gian Piero Gasperini, especially after securing a highly impressive third-place finish last season. This achievement marks a monumental milestone for the club, as it guarantees their return to the prestigious Champions League for the first time since their last appearance in the 2018-2019 season, putting an end to a long and painful absence from Europe's elite competition.
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