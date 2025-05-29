Will he stay or go? Rodrygo left waiting on Real Madrid future decision as Xabi Alonso set for talks with Brazilian winger amid Chelsea and Arsenal interest
Rodrygo is reportedly left in a limbo about his Real Madrid future as Xabi Alonso is set for crunch talks with him amid Premier League interest.
- Rodrygo staring at an uncertain future
- Alonso to make a final call on Rodrygo
- Arsenal & Chelsea are keeping a close watch