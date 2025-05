This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Arsenal to rival Chelsea! Gunners step up transfer interest in Real Madrid's Rodrygo as mystery surrounds attacker's future Arsenal Rodrygo Transfers Chelsea Premier League Real Madrid LaLiga Arsenal have emerged as contenders to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid after GOAL reported Chelsea are lining up an offer for the Brazilian. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal exploring options to sign Rodrygo

Chelsea also considering a bid for Brazilian

Madrid reportedly demanding £85m for winger Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱