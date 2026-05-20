Roberto De Zerbi claims Tottenham relegation decider 'more important' than Europa League final with 'dignity' at stake

De Zerbi has raised the stakes ahead of the final day of the season, insisting that staying in the Premier League is a bigger achievement than winning European silverware. Spurs find themselves in the unthinkable position of fighting for their top-flight lives just a year after competing on the continent's big stage.

"Sunday is the final for Tottenham, not in Bilbao against Man United [last season], but this is the most important game," the Italian said. "We play for something more important than the trophy - the pride, the history of the club, the dignity are more important than the trophy. The trophy you can win, but the most important thing is to keep the dignity, to keep the pride."



