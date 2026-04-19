Defiant or deluded? Roberto De Zerbi backs Tottenham to ‘win five games in a row’ despite going 15 without success to tumble into Premier League relegation zone

Spurs' next assignment is a trip to face bottom-of-the-table Wolves at Molineux, a match that has effectively become a must-win for the club's top-flight survival hopes. To ensure focus, De Zerbi has issued a stern warning to his squad and staff, stating that anyone displaying a poor attitude during the build-up will be removed from the environment immediately.

"I'm proud for their performance - they have to be stronger and to be focused just on the Wolverhampton game, and to come to the training ground on Monday afternoon with a smile, because otherwise they go home immediately. I have no time to see the negative people, to see the sad players or sad assistants," De Zerbi concluded.