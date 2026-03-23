Roberto De Zerbi to Tottenham? Ex-Brighton and Marseille boss open to Premier League return but on one condition

The managerial situation remains highly fluid, as Igor Tudor’s future as interim head coach was plunged back into doubt following the weekend's loss. Since taking charge, the Croatian has overseen seven matches, suffering five defeats and managing just one draw. His solitary victory, a 3-2 triumph over Atletico Madrid, felt like a defeat as it confirmed their Champions League exit following a 5-2 first-leg loss. However, the club’s immediate priority is supporting him following the passing of his father. Tottenham released a statement: “Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Igor Tudor’s father, Mario. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Igor and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”