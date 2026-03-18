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Sean Walsh

Tottenham player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Xavi Simons shines but spirited Spurs' dreams of Champions League comeback dashed by Julian Alvarez masterclass

Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage on Wednesday after falling to Atletico Madrid 7-5 on aggregate, albeit they won 3-2 in the second leg back in north London. Spurs' mauling in the Spanish capital last week meant they had a mountain to climb on home soil, and they ultimately gave themselves too much to do despite a spirited performance.

Atletico had the ball in the net inside six minutes through former Spurs transfer target Ademola Lookman, who tapped in a low cross from Giuliano Simeone, but he was quickly denied by an offside flag.

On the half-hour mark, Spurs broke the deadlock on the night. Mathys Tel's cross following a quick throw-in found Randal Kolo Muani peeling away at the back post, and he rose high to head home.

Tottenham's tails were up and they nearly had a second soon after when Xavi Simons teed up Tel, only for his effort to be pushed aside by a smart save from Juan Musso, who started in place of the injured Jan Oblak. On the stroke of half-time, Guglielmo Vicario was forced into a fantastic save after Simeone's half-volley took a wicked deflection off Cristian Romero, and the Italian had to adjust his body mid-flight to get a strong hand to the ball.

The tie escaped Spurs' grip again on the other side of half-time. The hosts were aggrieved when Simons was bodied to the floor by Julian Alvarez on the edge of the Atletico box, but a foul wasn't called and the visitors broke at pace before Alvarez arrived late to sweep a shot into the top corner, and the goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check.

But Simons had his redemption moments later when he put Tottenham ahead again. Spurs won possession back high up the pitch, and Archie Gray laid the ball off for Simons to curl in from the edge of the penalty area.

Any lingering hope of a late comeback was killed for good 15 minutes from time when Atletico scored from a corner, with David Hancko ghosting in ahead of Pape Matar Sarr at the front post to equalise. In the final minute, however, Spurs were awarded a penalty when Simons was taken out by Jose Maria Gimenez, and Tottenham's No.7 stepped up and converted to ensure the hosts at least won the second leg.

The other silver linings for Tottenham are they extended their unbeaten home run in Europe to 25 games and have shown in their last two matches, against Liverpool and Atletico, that this is not a side that should be battling Premier League relegation, with attention now switching to Sunday's showdown with rivals Nottingham Forest.

GOAL rates Spurs' players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

  • Tottenham Hotspur FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Guglielmo Vicario (7/10):

    Has come in for criticism this season but was back to his best here, notably producing a stunning save to keep out Simeone before the break and then twice keeping out Alvarez in the second half.

    Radu Dragusin (5/10):

    Stuck out like a sore thumb at right-back. Never looked comfortable in possession. Subbed for Udogie.

    Cristian Romero (6/10):

    Tottenham's best defender on the night, often being the man to make last-ditch tackles and interceptions. Withdrawn for Danso.

    Micky van de Ven (5/10):

    Found himself slipping and sliding when defending in transition, only briefly using his pace. Missed an interception leading to Alvarez's goal.

    Djed Spence (5/10):

    Spent a lot of time chasing after Simeone and Llorente. Moved to right-back after Udogie's introduction.

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    Midfield

    Pedro Porro (6/10):

    Pushed up the pitch to deliver crosses and make runs in behind. Far more suited to this role than the centre-back spot Tudor had him playing in games gone. Withdrawn for Bergvall.

    Archie Gray (8/10):

    Bossed the midfield battle, winning possession back and progressing play with long-range passes and confident dribbling. Maturing at the right time for a Tottenham team in need of more seniority. Subbed for Gallagher.

    Pape Matar Sarr (5/10):

    A gritty if unspectacular performance to complement Gray's all-action display. Lost the run of Hancko for the tie-killing goal.

    Xavi Simons (9/10):

    Started wide left but often swapped places with Tel, who began up front. Harshly wasn't awarded a foul leading to Alvarez's equaliser before taking matters into his own hands with a lovely goal soon after. Grew in confidence as the game wore on even when the tie seemed over, winning and converting the late penalty.

  • Tottenham Hotspur FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Randal Kolo Muani (7/10):

    Got Tottenham off the mark with a fine header, but tired quickly and this is where the hosts missed the energy of the unavailable Solanke and Richarlison.

    Mathys Tel (8/10):

    Another young player who hasn't shied away from responsibility. The Frenchman's infectious enthusiasm lifted the stadium. Set up Kolo Muani for the first goal of a manic evening. Taken off for Olusesi.

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  • Tottenham Hotspur FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Destiny Udogie (5/10):

    Made his return from injury in place of Dragusin.

    Lucas Bergvall (5/10):

    Likewise back to full fitness, replacing Porro for the final knockings.

    Conor Gallagher (N/A):

    Back from illness and came on for Gray.

    Callum Olusesi (N/A):

    Made his Champions League debut after being subbed on for Tel.

    Kevin Danso (N/A):

    Replaced Romero late on.

    Igor Tudor (8/10):

    Tottenham gave it a right good go, which is all they could have really done given the circumstances.

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