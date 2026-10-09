'He comes with us' - Roberto De Zerbi provides major injury update on Dejan Kulusevski ahead of Man Utd clash

The Tottenham boss was quick to praise Kulusevski for his outstanding resilience during a lengthy rehabilitation process. De Zerbi firmly believes the attacker's positive attitude sets a perfect benchmark for the rest of the dressing room.

"He is working well, tomorrow he comes with us, also Porro. I want all players tonight and tomorrow," said De Zerbi on the club's official website.

"He is working very well, and I think he is an example for everyone, Deki, because forget the player, but the example, how he reacts to the injury, how he reacts to being unlucky, the character he showed this time, was an example, a reference for everyone."